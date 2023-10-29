"Did he get released again?" WWE Universe questions 40-year-old's whereabouts following six-month absence 

WWE released a number of superstars back in September as part of their post-merger budget cuts, and it appears that several fans are now questioning whether Braun Strowman was one of the men who were released.

Strowman hasn't been seen since May on WWE TV, which was when he suffered a neck injury that has since forced him to undergo surgery and rehab. The former Universal Champion has been cleared to return to training, but it's unclear how much longer he will be sidelined.

The Monster of All Monsters was released from the company back in June 2021 as part of their pandemic budget cuts before he was able to make his return a year later on RAW in September 2022 under Triple H's new regime.

Strowman was present as part of WWE's tribute shows for Bray Wyatt back in August but hasn't appeared to wrestle for a number of months. Given the lack of updates surrounding Strowman, there is now a belief that he has been released once again.

Braun Strowman isn't the only WWE Superstar sidelined with a neck injury

It's unclear when Braun Strowman will make his return since neck injuries are hard to predict. Big E suffered a neck injury back in March 2022 and has been on the sidelines ever since.

Big E's status on whether he will ever wrestle again is yet unknown, but he appears to have been able to move on to work outside of the ring. The former World Champion has been through several scans to see if he can wrestle again, but there has been no positive update regarding his in-ring future.

Strowman could now be in a similar position since there is currently no date set for his return.

