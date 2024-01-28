Did The Rock back out of match against Roman Reigns after Vince McMahon's sexual misconduct lawsuit? Ex-WWE star gives his take

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan does not believe The Rock backed out of potential plans for him to square off against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 due to the Vince McMahon situation.

The Brahma Bull returned to WWE RAW a few weeks ago to tease a potential square-off against his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He was later appointed as a member of the TKO Board of Directors. While many expected The Rock to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes' victory in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match made several fans doubt the dream match between The Rock and Reigns would now happen.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, co-host Raj Giri asked Matt Morgan whether he believed The Rock 'got cold feet' after the Vince McMahon sexual misconduct lawsuit. The former Executive Chairman resigned from TKO on Saturday amid the controversy.

"[You think The Rock got cold feet at all with all the news this week?] No! Absolutely not. He*l, no! No, no, no, no, no. Vince is gone. He has nothing to do with the company at all. Slim Jim jumped back in, which was cool to see because, boy, they have a lot of stuff on the show tonight, good God! And they originally pulled. They were gone. So, to see them back, and they should be back because the person that they're pi**ed at and don't want to deal with no longer has anything at all, within a millimeter or inch or anything you wanna say, with that company and never will again. So, like, I appreciate the fact that they saw that for what it is," he said. [7:14 - 7:52]

Will Roman Reigns compete twice at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Since Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he is guaranteed to main event WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare did not waste time to confirm he was going after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as he pointed at The Tribal Chief after the match.

Matt Morgan previously suggested on his Gigantic Pop podcast that Reigns could compete twice at the Show of Shows, facing The Rock on night one and Rhodes on night two.

Whether The Rock makes his in-ring return at WrestleMania 40 or not, the fans are going to be taken for a grand ride over the next couple of months as the Road to WrestleMania has just kicked off.

Do you want to see The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

