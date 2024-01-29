"DID THEY WANNA MURDER OUR BOY" - WWE fans "glad" that major Brock Lesnar plan got "scrapped"

WWE fans expected to see Brock Lesnar in the 2024 Royal Rumble before some potential allegations ruined plans. Many fans are relieved that Lesnar’s plans were scrapped heading into Elimination Chamber.

Reports suggested that Brock Lesnar was making his way back into the WWE ring ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble. It was expected that he would get into his next rivalry at the premium live event heading into WrestleMania XL.

However, some fresh allegations regarding The Beast Incarnate likely scrapped all plans for his return. His spot was reportedly taken by Bron Breakker during the Rumble match.

Following the event, it was reported that Dominik Mysterio was scripted to eliminate Lesnar from the Rumble match. It was noted that the angle would lead to a match between Dirty Dom and The Beast Incarnate at Elimination Chamber in Australia.

The plans seem to have been scrapped, and WWE fans are glad to see that Dom Dom can breathe a sigh of relief. Many took to Twitter to comment on the report.

Check out some fan reactions to the proposed match for Elimination Chamber below:

A few fans were happy that the booking would not be going ahead.

Some fans simply want to see Bron Breakker get all the spots and a big push.

Some are aware that it's best for Dominik Mysterio that the plan won't be going forward.

Dominik eliminating Brock from the Royal Rumble is still something fans can't wrap their heads around.

Bron Breakker could get the big match for Elimination Chamber since he was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. Breakker cut JD McDonagh in half while exiting the arena, signaling a potential rivalry with The Judgment Day in the future.

Brock Lesnar was once the most lethal man in WWE

It’s no secret that nearly every superstar in the company feared Brock Lesnar during his prime. He had the looks and attitude to take down a ring full of 30 men at once. Lesnar took on some of the mightiest stars in the business and even went on to win the UFC Heavyweight Title. He has also been successful in taking down John Cena, Randy Orton, The Undertaker and even Roman Reigns on multiple occasions.

However, the company seems to have found some good replacements for The Beast Incarnate in recent years. Gunther is one of the most dominant champions WWE has ever seen, and the Intercontinental Champion has the tools to replace Lesnar’s role.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker is another star who has the potential to fill Brock Lesnar’s void in the company. He is a force to be reckoned with on NXT and is waiting to wreck havoc on the main roster once he gets the opportunity.

Do you see Bron Breakker as the future Brock Lesnar of WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

