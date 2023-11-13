"Didn't y'all hate Brock for this?" - Alarming Roman Reigns stat labeled by WWE fans as "pathetic" and "embarrassing"

Many WWE fans have been getting tired of Roman Reigns’ current reign as champion. An alarming stat of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s run has fans booing him.

Roman Reigns has held the title for over three years now, and many see him as the greatest world champion of all time. His reign started well, but fans have seen much less of him in recent months.

The Tribal Chief recently defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. He cheated his way to another win to mark his fifth televised title defense of the year.

As the year is coming to an end, fans are surprised at the fact that Roman Reigns has defended his championship only five times in 2023. He has done so at Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Crown Jewel.

Several fans took to Twitter to bash The Tribal Chief for his workload in 2023. Many called out how he was doing something similar to what Brock Lesnar did years ago, and still getting cheered by most fans.

It would be great to see Roman Reigns appear on SmackDown regularly and defend his title at least once every month. The creative may look to take the title off him soon after having him break some more records.

A SmackDown Superstar is looking to win Roman Reigns' WWE Championship

Montez Ford has been one of the top tag team wrestlers in SmackDown for some time. However, the 33-year-old wants to win the WWE Championship someday.

Ford appeared on the Busted Open Radio and spoke about his desire to become the world champion. He added that he wanted to win the Roman Reigns’ title at some point in his career.

"That's always just been a goal just like I wanna be WWE Champion, World Champion. And that's always been something that's always been distilled within me. But being part of the WWE and you get responsibilities, you get tasks, you get missions, you get objectives, and then you perform them to the best of your abilities. And it's kind of like the same thing with life, you know exactly where you wanna go but you don't let, like, the stuff that you have to do to get there hinder you or stop the motivation or make you go like, 'Oh, it's not happening.'"

Many fans see him as a future world champion in the Stamford-based promotion. It’d be good to see him get a big push down the line and aim for the title currently held by The Tribal Chief.

