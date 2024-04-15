Dijak confirms failed stable is not returning after WWE’s recent cryptic post

Dijak just confirmed that his failed stable will not be making a return after WWE's recent cryptic post.

A couple of years ago, there were moments when SmackDown would get hacked. The lights would flicker during matches, and there would be cryptic messages everywhere. This led to RETRIBUTION debuting on the blue brand. The group featured Dijak and Mia Yim and was led by Mustafa Ali. However, they failed to get over with the fans and quickly disbanded after turning on Ali.

Following their breakup, the former T-Bar returned to NXT, but it looks like his past still haunts him. Recently, WWE posted a cryptic message on social media. The NXT star quickly shut down any rumors of a RETRIBUTION reunion before they could spread.

"It’s not Retribution this time, trust me we did enough sh**ty useless hacking of WWE to last a lifetime."

Dijak doesn't want to face Karrion Kross

Dijak had a pretty good first run in NXT until he ran into Karrion Kross. Kross destroyed the 36-year-old and also ended his NXT run. Following this loss, the star got promoted to the main roster where he was known as T-Bar, a member of RETRIBUTION.

Hence, when fans urged Shawn Michaels to book another match between the NXT star and Karrion Kross, the former didn't seem interested.

"Yeah, bro murdered me and turned me into T-Bar. I’m all set. Thanks," he tweeted.

The former RETRIBUTION member's second run in NXT has been going smoothly so far after he changed his gimmick. Although he hasn't won any titles, he has been part of many memorable feuds and matches on the brand.

His most notable feuds were against Ilja Dragunov and Joe Gacy. It remains to be seen if fans will get the match they have been waiting for.

