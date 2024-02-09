Dijak reacts to The Rock and Roman Reigns' explosive encounter with Triple H at WWE media event

WWE NXT star Dijak has now reacted to the tense encounter of The Rock and Roman Reigns confronting Triple H backstage after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff media event.

The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief were on board to face each other at the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals. However, Cody Rhodes was having none of the Samaon family drama and challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania this year.

The champion took the first shot at The American Nightmare's legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, which led to Rhodes hitting back at Roman Reigns, mentioning The Bloodline's ancestors and how they would be disappointed in him.

Dwayne Johnson then stepped in for his cousin and slapped Cody for insulting his family, and things escalated quickly with the WWE Superstars dropping F-bombs on the stage. In a shocking turn of events, the Samoan stars and Paul Heyman marched backstage and demanded WWE's Chief Content Officer a solution to the brewing chaos.

NXT star Dijak chimed in on the explosive exchange between The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Triple H that went down behind the scenes after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference.

"This s**t is so awesome," he wrote.

Checkout the screenshot of the WWE Superstar's reaction on X below:

The former Retribution member's response to WrestleMania 40 drama.

Real-life Bloodline member sends a message after The Rock and Roman Reigns' controversial press conference

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event has drawn a lot of attention from the wrestling world. What came as a shock to the WWE Universe was The Brahma Bull seemingly aligning with Reigns.

After slapping The American Nightmare, it appears to understand that Dwayne Johnson has adopted a scary heel version over two decades later to protect his family. Real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i shared a message highlighting The Bloodline family tree at the WWE media event.

"What a Family," he wrote.

Check out the post below:

Triple H and WWE have confirmed the main event match between Reigns and Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Fans must tune in for tonight's edition of SmackDown to see what the future holds for The Rock's WrestleMania 40 plans.

