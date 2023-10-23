Discouraging news about additional John Cena appearances in WWE - Reports

Discouraging reports have emerged about additional John Cena appearances in WWE.

Cena made his return to SmackDown several weeks ago, where he was confronted by Jimmy Uso. This immediately started a feud between The Cenation Leader and The Bloodline. He even teamed up with LA Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane.

It was then reported that Cena was back in WWE due to a strike that had taken place in Hollywood, and would return to his film schedule once the strike was over. Since then, there has been speculation regarding Cena's upcoming appearances with WWE.

Fightful Select has now reported some rather discouraging news about the whole situation. They reached out to WWE regarding the possibility of any additional Cena dates, but haven't heard back from them as of writing this article.

John Cena shared a heartfelt message for the fans ahead of his potentially last SmackDown appearance

John Cena made an impact this past week on SmackDown where he got into a brawl with Solo Sikoa. He also played a part in the main event, when he delivered an AA to Solo Sikoa in the main event.

The Cenation Leader is set to make one last appearance on the blue brand next week. Ahead of what could be his last appearance, Cena penned a heartfelt message for the fans.

"It’s you. It’s me. It’s us. Thank you to the incredible crowd at #Smackdown and @WWE Universe for allowing me to continue to spend time with you. Good & bad, ups & downs, I am grateful for every second we spend together."

It will be interesting to see what Cena will say this week on SmackDown, considering it could potentially be his final appearance.

