"Disrespectful, cheating idiots" - Bayley fires shots ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bayley has delivered a warning to multiple superstars ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Last week on SmackDown, Bayley and Shotzi finally battled in a singles match. Damage CTRL cut off some of Shotzi's hair on the June 30th edition of SmackDown. Shotzi responded by shaving her head in July and finally got to take on The Role Model in a match last Friday night.

WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky was ringside for the match and kept interfering to help her Damage CTRL stablemate. Charlotte Flair made her way down the entrance ramp and booted Sky in the face. She then launched the champion into the barricade and caused a distraction. Shotzi capitalized and was able to pick up the pinfall victory. She then posed with Charlotte Flair after the match.

Earlier today, a wrestling fan asked Bayley why she was not going to be at Superstar Spectacle in India. She responded to the message and stated that Damage CTRL has some "disrespectful, cheating idiots" to deal with on SmackDown tomorrow night.

"We have some disrespectful, cheating idiots to take care of on #Smackdown tomorrow night. That’s why," she said.

Bayley rants following her loss on WWE SmackDown

Bayley was very unhappy following her loss to Shotzi last Friday night on the blue brand.

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley caught up with Damage CTRL backstage following this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, and Bayley went on an explosive rant. The 34-year-old scolded Charlotte Flair for getting involved in Damage CTRL's business and accused The Queen of only caring about championships.

"What if Charlotte walked in on this interview right now? Are you prepared for that? Are you always on your toes? Huh? Are you always on your toes? Because I thought we were, look at the champion (Iyo Sky), we've got eyes all over this place. We've got eyes like a spider around our heads. But no, we were out there minding our own business, so we didn't expect Charlotte. You know, Charlotte sees gold and she has to follow it. She's like 'Where's the championship? Let me go out there!' even though she has nothing to do with us!" she said. [From 00:18 - 00:44]

There appeared to be tension within Damage CTRL after Iyo Sky handcuffed her fellow stablemate to Becky Lynch to capture the Women's Money in the Bank contract on July 1st. However, the faction is seemingly back on the same page and has several enemies to deal with on WWE SmackDown moving forward.

