"Do you blame him?" - Fans react to top WWE babyface publicly saying he loves Rhea Ripley

Fans on social media were left surprised when a WWE Superstar flat-out said that he loves Rhea Ripley.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn came face-to-face with The Judgment Day. The two groups are all set to compete in a WarGames match at the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event.

At one point, Cody said he was surprised that Rhea Ripley wasn't there, considering she's The Judgment Day's leader. Damian Priest wasn't happy with Cody's comment and made it known that there was no leader.

WWE shared the clip of Cody's comment on Instagram, and fans noticed an interesting bit. As soon as The American Nightmare mentioned Ripley, the camera panned to Jey Uso, who seemed quite pleased and said, "I love her."

Fans were quick to point out what Jey said in the comments. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Fans react to Jey Uso saying, "I love her"

Rhea Ripley blew a kiss to Jey Uso after RAW went off the air this week

The Nightmare has finally succeeded in forming an alliance with Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior turned heel on this week's episode of WWE RAW with a surprise Claymore Kick on Jey Uso.

Mere seconds after McIntyre's attack, The Judgment Day defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles match.

As the show was about to go off the air, Drew McIntyre and Ripley shook hands at the entranceway. After the cameras stopped rolling, a fan captured a short clip that showed McIntyre heading backstage. Ripley didn't follow him, though, as she had one more thing left to do. The Women's World Champion blew a kiss to Jey Uso before going backstage.

