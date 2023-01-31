"Do it cowards"- WWE fans furious over Sami Zayn not facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania, but several fans want Sami Zayn to get that chance.
The American Nightmare made an epic return and won the men's Royal Rumble match, earning himself a title opportunity at WrestleMania. However, the show's final moments featured Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns alongside The Bloodline and Kevin Owens, and the drama stole the show.
Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns after he could no longer support the Tribal Chief in his vicious attacks on Kevin Owens. He refused to hit his best friend with a steel chair and attacked Reigns instead.
Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso took turns tormenting Sami Zayn, but Jey Uso interestingly left the ring. The crowd's reaction to Zayn's turn and the overall segment echoed the sentiment that it is one of the best WWE storylines we have seen in a long time.
Many believed it perfectly set up the match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood. However, the creative team seems to have different plans. Cody Rhodes confirmed that he would challenge Reigns for the title at the Showcase of the Immortals on RAW this week.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their support in favor of Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Many admitted to respecting Rhodes' epic return but asserted that Zayn deserves the opportunity on the back of an unforgettable storyline.
WWE Royal Rumble winner made a bold claim about his match against Roman Reigns
This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes admitted to Roman Reigns being a dominant superstar and spoke about The Bloodline, hailing the faction as a royal family in the company.
The American Nightmare insisted that Roman Reigns could be the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, and the greatest in the business. But added that Reigns won't remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after WrestleMania.
