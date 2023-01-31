"Do it cowards"- WWE fans furious over Sami Zayn not facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania, but several fans want Sami Zayn to get that chance.

The American Nightmare made an epic return and won the men's Royal Rumble match, earning himself a title opportunity at WrestleMania. However, the show's final moments featured Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns alongside The Bloodline and Kevin Owens, and the drama stole the show.

Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns after he could no longer support the Tribal Chief in his vicious attacks on Kevin Owens. He refused to hit his best friend with a steel chair and attacked Reigns instead.

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso took turns tormenting Sami Zayn, but Jey Uso interestingly left the ring. The crowd's reaction to Zayn's turn and the overall segment echoed the sentiment that it is one of the best WWE storylines we have seen in a long time.

Many believed it perfectly set up the match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood. However, the creative team seems to have different plans. Cody Rhodes confirmed that he would challenge Reigns for the title at the Showcase of the Immortals on RAW this week.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their support in favor of Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Many admitted to respecting Rhodes' epic return but asserted that Zayn deserves the opportunity on the back of an unforgettable storyline.

The main event should've opened the show & the men's royal rumble match should've closed it with a pissed off Sami Zayn winning & wanting the ultimate revenge against Roman at WrestleMania. @TheRealM3lky They really booked themselves into a corner with Cody winning the men's Royal Rumble.The main event should've opened the show & the men's royal rumble match should've closed it with a pissed off Sami Zayn winning & wanting the ultimate revenge against Roman at WrestleMania. @TheRealM3lky They really booked themselves into a corner with Cody winning the men's Royal Rumble.The main event should've opened the show & the men's royal rumble match should've closed it with a pissed off Sami Zayn winning & wanting the ultimate revenge against Roman at WrestleMania.

Wrestlephoria @wrestlephoria No disrespect to Cody but @SamiZayn should be headlining @WWE #WrestleMania . He is THE guy to beat Roman. This is his story. His destiny. They'd be crazy not to end Roman with Sami. No disrespect to Cody but @SamiZayn should be headlining @WWE #WrestleMania. He is THE guy to beat Roman. This is his story. His destiny. They'd be crazy not to end Roman with Sami.

taniabynature☀️ @taniabynature Unpopular opinion: I want to see Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns in the main event at Wrestlemania Unpopular opinion: I want to see Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns in the main event at Wrestlemania

Cookie Monster @Dgebre619 The Sami Zayn Bloodline storyline is probably the best wrestling storyline in 20 years. Unreal emotion especially during the Royal Rumble segment. I like Cody but I think Sami vs Roman is the right play for #WrestleMania The Sami Zayn Bloodline storyline is probably the best wrestling storyline in 20 years. Unreal emotion especially during the Royal Rumble segment. I like Cody but I think Sami vs Roman is the right play for #WrestleMania

RA @RApollos @WWE I don’t know about anyone else but I demand Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania also @WWE I don’t know about anyone else but I demand Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania also

Martha @DaydreamPixie #WWERaw As good as @WWERomanReigns match at #WrestleMania will be & though personally think it shouldve gone to @SamiZayn w/as much long term storytelling was put into #Bloodline ,part of me wishes it was w/ @WWERollins .They have even MORE of a history together to take advantage of #WWERaw As good as @WWERomanReigns match at #WrestleMania will be & though personally think it shouldve gone to @SamiZayn w/as much long term storytelling was put into #Bloodline,part of me wishes it was w/@WWERollins.They have even MORE of a history together to take advantage of

"Where were YOU when Sami Zayn fractured The Bloodline?"



Insane to be living through moments like this &, at the same time, know just how good it is. We're witnessing history.



#WWERAW #WrestleMania Imagine, in ten years they'll all be asking..."Where were YOU when Sami Zayn fractured The Bloodline?"Insane to be living through moments like this &, at the same time, know just how good it is. We're witnessing history. Imagine, in ten years they'll all be asking..."Where were YOU when Sami Zayn fractured The Bloodline?"Insane to be living through moments like this &, at the same time, know just how good it is. We're witnessing history.#WWERAW #WrestleMania https://t.co/uBwc8qwczz

Armando Alejandro Estrada @wrestlerush Remember when the fans forced WWE’s hand in making Daniel Bryan main event WrestleMania years back? You just get the feeling the same thing might happen here with Sami Zayn. Remember when the fans forced WWE’s hand in making Daniel Bryan main event WrestleMania years back? You just get the feeling the same thing might happen here with Sami Zayn. https://t.co/z3nYfkbLM0

WWE Royal Rumble winner made a bold claim about his match against Roman Reigns

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes admitted to Roman Reigns being a dominant superstar and spoke about The Bloodline, hailing the faction as a royal family in the company.

The American Nightmare insisted that Roman Reigns could be the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, and the greatest in the business. But added that Reigns won't remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after WrestleMania.

