"Do it, Triple H" - WWE fans believe 4-time champion has to "dethrone Roman Reigns" after huge match on RAW

Wrestling Twitter is convinced that a four-time champion might dethrone Roman Reigns after a huge title match on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Jinder Mahal challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 9, 2024, episode of the red show. The Stamford-based promotion later made the match official for this week's edition of RAW. Mahal has already won several titles in the company, including the WWE, the United States, and the 24/7 Championships. Hence, he could be a legitimate threat to Rollins' reign.

The 37-year-old recently tweeted that his Punjabi celebration will be unforgettable after he beats The Visionary. Mahal's post caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

One Twitter user wrote that Triple H should book The Modern Day Maharaja to win the title.

A fan wanted Mahal to dethrone Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after his title match against Rollins.

A fan's prediction about the aftermath of Mahal vs. Rollins

Another Twitter user wanted The Modern Day Maharaja to win against Seth Rollins.

One fan believed Jinder Mahal had become super popular, and the match's result wouldn't hinder his current image.

A Twitter user wrote Mahal could secure the world title again, just like he won against Randy Orton in the past.

Several other Twitter users believed Mahal would reign supreme in the title match.

One fan suggested they would be joining Jinder Mahal for the Punjabi celebration after the win.

Jinder Mahal asked for a match at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

In an interview posted on WWE India's Instagram handle, Jinder Mahal spoke about his match at Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad, India.

The Modern Day Maharaja said he wasn't supposed to wrestle at the event, but he asked for a match, and the company made it happen:

"The return to Hyderabad [for Superstar Spectacle] this year was spectacular. At first, I wasn’t supposed to have a match. But I asked for it. I knew that this was gonna be a special event that The Modern Day Maharaja has to compete in the ring, so we made it happen, and what a way to top it off by doing the Naatu Naatu [dance]," Mahal said.

Some fans believe the former WWE Champion might dethrone Seth Rollins on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW but end up losing the title on the same night after a possible Money in the Bank cash-in from Damian Priest. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for Mahal's future.

