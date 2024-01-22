"Do it Triple H", "Bro don't play with us" -Twitter shocked at former WWE star's massive tease before Royal Rumble 2024

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter, fresh off the shock of a former Stamford-based promotion star teasing a massive return ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The name in question is Shawn Spears, who was formerly known as Tye Dillinger. Spears began his career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2006 and started performing for the company's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he won several titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship. He was released from his contract in 2009.

Shawn Spears then returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2013, joining NXT. After making his main roster debut in 2017, he was released a second time from his WWE contract in February 2019, and joined AEW a few months later. He recently announced his departure from Tony Khan's company.

The star recently took to X to tease a massive return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which caught the attention of fans.

One fan urged Triple H to book Spears for the Men's Royal Rumble Match:

Expand Tweet

A fan wondered if Shawn was serious about a return:

Expand Tweet

One wanted him to bring back his iconic theme if he returned to WWE at the Rumble:

Expand Tweet

Another asked if he was joking with his tweet:

Expand Tweet

One X user did not believe his tease:

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that they would jump in joy if Shawn Spears returned at the Royal Rumble:

Expand Tweet

This person reckons Spears might return at the number 10 spot at the Rumble:

Expand Tweet

Some more fans were shocked to see Shawn's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Road Dogg is of the opinion that Shawn Spears was not as popular as LA Knight currently is among WWE fans

On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg said that the WWE NXT fans liked Shawn Spears' number 10 gimmick, but when he came to the main roster, he did not end up as popular as LA Knight has now become among fans.

"I would argue NXT liked the 10," Road Dogg said. "When he came to the main roster, I don't know that that was catching on like it was. Granted, he was not booked like that anymore, but I don't know that [Spears had] much momentum. Some [fans] were [supportive], you're a hundred percent right, but was it, 'YEAH!'? Are we talking about, 'YEAH!'? You know what I mean? On the level of, 'YEAH!'?"

Some fans believe Shawn Spears might return to World Wrestling Entertainment after his recent departure from All Elite Wrestling. It remains to be seen if the star will show up at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Do you want to see Spears on WWE television again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.