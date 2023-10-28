"Dollar general version of Umaga" "A coward" - WWE Universe reacts to Solo Sikoa ambushing John Cena on SmackDown

The WWE Universe reacted to Solo Sikoa ambushing John Cena on this week's episode of SmackDown.

At the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Cena will be in action against Sikoa. The Enforcer of The Bloodline will aim for the biggest win of his career so far. Meanwhile, the 16-time WWE World Champion will be hoping for his first victory since Fastlane, when he and LA Knight defeated Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

On SmackDown, Cena delivered an emotional promo, and addressed the WWE Universe before being interrupted by Paul Heyman. This led to Sikao ambushing Cena, and hitting him with the Samoan Spike.

Taking to Twitter/X, a portion of the WWE Universe called out Sikoa for attacking Cena from behind. Meanwhile, others compared Sikoa to WWE legend, Umaga.

Maven claimed that John Cena would "admit" he's not the best wrestler

Maven is one of the fastest-rising pro-wrestling YouTubers. He recently made a comment, claiming that John Cena wasn't the best wrestler, to which he received several negative reactions.

Speaking on a live session on his YouTube channel, Maven opened up about his comment, and cleared the air by claiming that he stands by his original take. He further praised Cena by claiming that he was amazing at marketing himself. Maven said:

"Somebody asked me what my thoughts were on Cena. And I said... and I stand behind it, Cena was not the best wrestler. I think Cena would admit that. But Cena was amazing at marketing himself, and Cena is a star. In 10 lifetimes, I couldn't become the star that Cena became. And my thoughts on Cena are: I'm happy for him, I love what he has done with the Make-A-Wish. He's an even bigger star in Hollywood. I wish nothing but the best for Cena."

Cena's upcoming match against Solo Sikoa will be his first-ever singles match since WrestleMania 39, when he lost to Austin Theory in a United States Championship match.

Since his loss to Theory, The Cenation Leader has competed in marquee tag team matches, including one at Superstar Spectacle in India.

