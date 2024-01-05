Dolph Ziggler, Brie Bella and several WWE Superstars react to former champion’s major milestone

Dolph Ziggler, Brie Bella and several WWE Superstars just reacted to a former champion completing 17 years in the company. The star in question is Natalya.

Natalya first signed with WWE in 2007. Since then, she has been a mainstay on television. She has won numerous accolades during her illustrious career, including the Women's Championship. She also holds a couple of Guinness records.

Natalya has had one of the longest careers in the women's division and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, the former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to social media to reveal that she has just completed 17 years in the WWE. She penned a heartfelt note showcasing her passion for the business.

"Today is 17 years since I signed with @WWE, and my love for this business has only grown. I have never taken a single day for granted, because I learned early that the amazing position I have is leased, never owned. So wherever the next 17 takes us, just know I’ll be calling someone B*tch! (IYKYK!) and locking them in a sharpshooter. Because this isn’t a career for me. It’s my life," wrote Natalya.

Check out her post here.

The post drew positive reactions from several current and past WWE Superstars, including Dolph Ziggler, Brie Bella, Carmella, and Jinder Mahal.

Check out some of the reactions here:

WWE Superstars react to Natalya's post

Dolph Ziggler makes surprising debut for NJPW

Dolph Ziggler was a mainstay on WWE television for several years until he was released from his contract late last year. Since his release, Ziggler hasn't made any public appearances until recently,

The 43-year-old star showed up at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18 along with his brother Ryan Nemeth. Both of them were sitting in the front row when they were confronted by David Finlay. This led to a brawl between Ziggler and Finlay, who had to be separated by several people.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what this appearance means for Dolph Ziggler and NJPW moving forward.

What is your favorite Natalya moment in the WWE? Sound off in the comments section.