Dolph Ziggler finally breaks silence following WWE release; teases new venture

Dolph Ziggler has broken his silence following his WWE release.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was a part of the company's recent releases following the merger with UFC. In addition to Ziggler, notable names such as Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Emma, Riddick Moss, and more stars were also released. WWE also laid off over 100 employees behind the scenes as well.

Ziggler had an incredible run as a WWE Superstar and may find himself in the Hall of Fame down the line. However, he was never viewed as the top guy in the company and many fans felt like the veteran was under-utilized during his tenure.

In an interview with CHUM 1050 Canada, Dolph Ziggler (Nick Nemeth) spoke about his release from the company and said that he finally has the chance to be his true self. He added that fans will get to see him again soon.

"For the first time in my wrestling career, I will finally be able to be my true authentic self and that's wild man, that drives me harder than I ever could have imagined. Everyone will finally see me, the real me real soon, and I'm going to show the world," he said.

Former WWE star EC3 praises Dolph Ziggler following his release

NWA Worlds Champion EC3 believes the future is bright for Dolph Ziggler.

The Showoff captured the World Heavyweight Championship on the April 8, 2013 edition of RAW. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Alberto Del Rio and then celebrated with Big E and AJ Lee after capturing the title. The veteran has had tons of career highlights in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in will always stand out for many fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 claimed that Dolph Ziggler could be getting ready to do the best work of his career following his release.

"I think Dolph can do the best work of his career now and have a couple of years doing something incredible. Knowing who he is and what he does, he relegated himself into that role as good worker, great bumper. He was a world champion and he was a draw (…) If he can get out of it a little bit and make himself, or if he wants to, because he's already made, but if he wants to do something, I think he can do the best work of his career outside of it [WWE]." [29:57 – 30:36]

You can check out the full video below:

Dolph Ziggler had a fantastic career in WWE but could have the best run of his career elsewhere. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 43-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.

