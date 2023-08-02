"Dom almost breaking character I can't," "LMAO OMG" - Rhea Ripley's cheeky jibe at 26-year-old WWE Superstar leaves fans in splits

WWE Superstars are often known for their ferocity and viciousness. However, sometimes they provide us with hilarious moments which could even result in other superstars breaking character.

One such incident occurred between Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Axiom on the latest episode of NXT. The duo was first confronted by Dragon Lee. The latter challenged Dirty Dom to defend his North American Title next week.

In another backstage segment, the high-flying NXT Superstar Axiom interrupted the members of Judgment Day. The duo was confused as they assumed Axiom to be Dragon Lee due to the mask. Dominik asked who he was, which resulted in Rhea's hilarious response, "He's a power ranger."

This comment left the fans in splits and almost made Dirty Dom break his character. There was also a similar moment last week when Rhea called Dragon Lee 'Batman.'

WWE fans have taken a liking for this side of Rhea Ripley. Check out some of the reactions below:

It will be interesting to see Axiom and Dominik Mysterio face each other in the ring.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley continue to appear regularly on WWE's White and Gold brand

The Judgement Day made its way to NXT last month. Since then, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have featured heavily on the brand.

In a surprising series of events recently, Dirty Dom ended one of the longest championship reigns to become the new NXT North American Champion. He defeated Wes Lee to secure the gold.

He successfully defended his title at NXT: The Great American Bash. With Ripley by his side, it seems destined for Dominik to have a longer stint at NXT than expected.

The current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was also seen in action when she faced NXT star Lyra Valkyria. This helped the latter establish herself on the White and Yellow brand.

From matches to backstage segments, the duo has been wreaking havoc in the locker room. This has also resulted in elevated viewership statistics and overall interest from wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see how WWE proceeds with them in the near future.

Would you like to see more main roster talent make NXT appearances? Let us know in the comment section.

