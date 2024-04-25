"Dom betray Mami," "Judgment Day have their Rhea replacement" - WWE fans convinced Rhea Ripley will be betrayed

Many in the WWE Universe seem convinced that Rhea Ripley would be betrayed by her Judgment Day teammate, Dominik Mysterio.

After successfully defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL, Ripley got brutally attacked by Liv Morgan backstage on RAW. On last week's edition of the red show, The Eradicator revealed she got injured during her scuffle with Morgan and had to vacate her title.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Lynch grabbed the opportunity and won the Women's World Championship in a Battle Royal.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's official X/Twitter handle posted about Liv Morgan repeatedly failing to capture the gold as she was the runner-up again in the Battle Royal. The post caught Rhea Ripley's attention and she reacted with a Hand Over Mouth emoji.

Several fans reacted to Ripley's post, with many of them speculating that Morgan might influence Dominik Mysterio to side with her after their brief backstage interaction on RAW amid Mami's absence.

Some asked Rhea Ripley to return to WWE television before Liv Morgan possibly influenced "Dirty" Dom. One wrote that The Judgment Day might have found Ripley's replacement in Morgan.

Some fans wanted to see Liv Morgan as champion, with one fan writing that "Dirty" Dom might help her win gold.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Liv Morgan might use Dominik Mysterio to win the Women's World Championship

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said Liv Morgan would likely seduce Dominik Mysterio and use him to win the Women's World Championship.

"The planting of the seed of Liv and Dominik I believe is the story that's going to be told moving forward. Now, maybe it's the story of Liv is, for lack of a better word, seducing Dominik, making googly eyes at Dominik, wants to be Dominik's new Mami. And she's gonna use Dominik to get into The Judgment Day. She's gonna manipulate Dominik. Maybe some guys in The Judgment Day are not happy about it. And this is how she is going to use Dom to get what she wants. And what does Liv want? Liv wants that championship," he said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the developing angle between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

