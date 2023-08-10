Current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently announced her engagement to AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews on social media. Wrestling fans took to Twitter to react to the news in a series of tweets.

The Eradicator is part of a heelish faction on Monday Night RAW known as The Judgment Day. The group also includes Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. She and Dirty Dom are portrayed as a couple on TV, and she regularly accompanies him to the ring and even interferes in his matches.

However, outside of the squared circle, Rhea Ripley has been dating former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews for a while now. She announced on Instagram that she said yes to his marriage proposal, and included a selfie of them at the beach.

After the announcement, many wrestlers and fans reacted to the exciting news by congratulating them on their engagement. However, some fans joked on Twitter that Dominik might not be impressed.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

evy @Evan15_ @WrestleOps Doms not gonna be very happy about this

lxrdd @talesoflxrdd murphy quickly got the ring out before dominik got any further with rhea

Danny x_x @DannyDr3ad Dominik punching the air right now seeing Rhea and Murphy tie the knot

Rhea Ripley talked about her on-screen chemistry with Dominik Mysterio

The Women's World Champion and Dirty Dom were paired together after the latter turned on his father and switched heel last year. He became the fourth member of The Judgment Day and is currently one of the biggest heels in wrestling right now.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley opened up about her and Dominik Mysterio's chemistry in an interview, stating:

“My chemistry with Dom Dom; it sort of just clicks. We didn't really talk to each other too much before I showed him the light, and I showed him his potential without his father. It's funny how our relationship sort of started, I was targeting him for a while because I thought he was weak, but then he showed all of us exactly how strong he truly is by taking out Edge, taking out Rey, and just choosing his own path and getting out of his father's shadow, which is all that we really wanted to see from him," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is currently involved in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez. There's a chance that the two stars will collide for the title at WWE Payback next month. Meanwhile, Dominik successfully defended his North American Championship against Dragon Lee on NXT this week.

Are you a fan of Rhea Ripley and Dominik's on-screen pairing? Let us know by sharing your thoughts in the comments below!

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here