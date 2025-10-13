Dominik dominated: WWE Intercontinental Champion channels Eddie Guerrero for RAW win

Dominik Mysterio defended the Intercontinental Championship against Penta on Monday's episode of RAW in Perth, Australia. The self-proclaimed greatest Mysterio of all time dominated the match and channeled Eddie Guerrero to remain as the champion. The first match of RAW was Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Title. As Wade Barrett claimed on commentary, the Judgment Day member dominated the match. However, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom needed a little bit of help from Rusev, who tried to interfere during the match. Penta took him out with the suicide dive, which distracted the referee. It allowed Mysterio to cheat like Eddie Guerrero with an ingenious tactic.Dominik took the timekeeper's hammer and his Intercontinental Championship. He used the belt to distract the referee before using the hammer to hit Penta on his midsection. It set up the 619, placing the hammer on his booth before hitting his father's finisher.Finally, the double champion climbed the top rope to hit the Frog Splash to retain the Intercontinental Title. With Mysterio's victory, it means his next challenger will be Rusev. He already defeated The Bulgarian Brute via cheating tactics like Eddie Guerrero. Dominik Mysterio rumored to face John Cena at Survivor Series: WarGamesJohn Cena has four appearances left on his farewell tour, including Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego, California. It's unclear if Cena will have a match at the PLE, but the latest rumors suggest that his opponent will be Dominik Mysterio. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Cena vs. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom is currently being planned for Survivor Series: WarGames. The only title not on Cena's trophy cabinet is the Intercontinental Championship, so the matchup makes sense from a historical standpoint.Mysterio is also from San Diego, so the crowd's reaction to the potential match could be something special.