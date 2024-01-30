Dominik Mysterio, Buddy Matthews and several other names react to Rhea Ripley's revealing update ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley wasn't part of the 2024 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but she watched closely to see who her next challenger on WWE RAW could be.

The upcoming Elimination Chamber event could reveal her WrestleMania opponent, but only if Bayley chooses Iyo Sky. RAW could be a major game changer for Rhea Ripley, and it appears she is already ready for action.

The current Women's Champion recently shared a stunning update ahead of the first RAW on the Road to WrestleMania, and it's led to a number of likes from current and former WWE Superstars.

Rhea Ripley's on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio has liked the post, as well as her real-life fiance Buddy Matthews. Tyson Kidd, Samantha Irwin, Megan Morant, Kayla Braxton, Ivy Nile, Roxanne Perez, and former WWE Superstar Alijah have all liked the update.

Will Rhea Ripley face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40?

The leader of The Judgment Day has crossed paths with several potential challengers over the past few weeks, including Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. The WWE Universe has been pushing for a potential rivalry between Lynch and Ripley for several years, and finally, fans believe they could collide at WrestleMania.

If Lynch could win the Elimination Chamber match next month in Ripley's native country of Australia, that could set up the dream match at the biggest event of the year.

Of course, Bayley could be the major factor in this since she could choose Rhea Ripley. However, the belief is that there will be some major implosion within Damage CTRL, leading Bayley to choose to face Iyo Sky instead.

The Road to WrestleMania is a short one since the event is set to take place in April, but there are several twists and turns that could happen on the way. It appears that nothing is officially determined at the moment, so Ripley could have an interesting night on RAW.

Do you think The Eradicator will face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, or will Bayley decide to choose Ripley as the Champion she will challenge? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

