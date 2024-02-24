Dominik Mysterio comments on Rhea Ripley's win at Elimination Chamber

Dominik Mysterio must be ecstatic for his fellow Judgment Day members. Not only did Rhea Ripley retain the Women's World Championship at the Elimination Chamber, but Damian Priest and Finn Balor won their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title match. 'Dirty' Dom took to his Twitter handle to address Mami's latest win.

Dominik Mysterio appeared at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event for Finn Balor and Damian Priest's Undisputed Tag Team Title bout. He played a huge role in The Judgment Day retaining the gold. He consistently interfered in the contest, forcing the referee to eject him from ringside.

While the former NXT North American Champion was heading to the back, several fans flipped him off. This forced WWE to blank out the screen, and many believed that The Undertaker was returning.

Elimination Chamber's main event saw Rhea Ripley beat Nia Jax to retain her Women's World Championship. The event marked The Eradicator's first major show in Australia since signing with WWE, and Dominik Mysterio couldn't be prouder. He took to Twitter/X to let Mami know how happy he was of her achievement:

Rhea Ripley's victory at the Elimination Chamber finalized her WrestleMania plans. She will defend her championship against Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows.