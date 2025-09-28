Dominik Mysterio gives himself impressive new name

Dominik Mysterio gave himself an impressive new name ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will air live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.The Judgment Day star captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 and is also the reigning AAA Mega Champion. He took to social media today to boast about his success by referring to himself as &quot;La cabra,&quot; which translates to &quot;The goat.&quot;Mysterio also shared an image of himself posing with both the AAA Mega Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, and you can check it out in his post below.&quot;La cabra 😈⚖️,&quot; he wrote. Dominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 by pinning Finn Balor. The 28-year-old is scheduled to defend the title against Rusev during tomorrow night's episode of the red brand. Earlier today, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made several announcements regarding the show.Bill Apter claims Dominik Mysterio has lost some of his heat in WWELegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently made an interesting claim about Dominik Mysterio and his popularity in the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter suggested that Dirty Dom had lost some of his heat with fans. He also stated that the champion was more popular in AAA than he is in WWE at the moment.&quot;I am gonna give him, uh, what's going on with him now, I think he has lost some of his heat. So I am gonna agree with you and right now I am gonna say Not (not hot). I think we may see a split with he and the Judgment Day. They seem to be stirring that up a little bit. I think that in terms of AAA, he has probably got more heat than he does at WWE at this point,&quot; said Bill Apter. Rosie 🧡 @igotsevenrosesLINKThis is the Dominik Mysterio era, they looove him even if they hate him.💪🐐Dominik Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide 2025 earlier this month to capture the AAA Mega Championship. It will be interesting to see if Rusev can capture the Intercontinental Championship from the popular star during tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW.