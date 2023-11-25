Dominik Mysterio, Grayson Waller and many other Superstars react to 22-year-old WWE Superstar welcoming new family member

The stars of WWE have been sharing their heartwarming updates this week surrounding their Thanksgiving celebrations and it seems that one star has welcomed a new family member ahead of the week's festivities.

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently took to Instagram to share the fact that she had a new dog called Wyatt. Many fans now believe is a tribute to Bray Wyatt. There are a number of members of the current WWE locker room who have commented and liked her update.

Chelsea Green made it clear that she has to meet him, whilst Bayley commented "YESSSSSS." The likes of Dominik Mysterio, Grayson Waller, Shotzi, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Isla Dawn, Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, Bayley, Indi Hartwell, Wade Barrett, and Drew Gulak all liked the update.

Roxanne appears to have brought her new pet as a Thanksgiving present and Cora Jade even made the comment that he was almost the size of her.

Will Roxanne Perez be called up to the main roster ahead of the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble?

Roxanne Perez is one of the youngest stars in WWE at the moment but has already proved her worth in NXT as a former Women's Champion.

With the Women's Royal Rumble merely two months away, it's likely that she will be one of the women called up to be part of the match since the company has depended on NXT talent in recent years. Perez is only 22 years old and has a bright future ahead of her in NXT after being trained by Booker T, but she could also be pushed into a position on the main roster like many other women have before her.

Do you think it's time for Roxanne to be promoted? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.