Dominik Mysterio hilariously reacts to question about his father

Dominik Mysterio was recently asked if he wanted to retire his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and he delivered a humorous response.

The Judgment Day member teamed with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar to battle Rey Mysterio and Andrade at WrestleMania XL. Philadelphia Eagles legends Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson interfered in the match and helped the Latino World Order pick up the victory.

During a live taping of Peter Rosenberg's Cheap Heat podcast, Dominik Mysterio was asked if he would like to retire his father from in-ring competition. Mysterio responded with a sarcastic rhetorical question. You can check out the video below.

"Do bears s*** in the woods?" asked Mysterio. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Rey Mysterio wants to battle Dominik Mysterio in an interesting WWE retirement match

Rey Mysterio has made it known that he wants his final match to be against his son and has suggested a wild stipulation.

Last year, Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The former NXT North American Champion brought a steel chain into the ring, but Bad Bunny got involved in the match and ripped it away from him. Rey Mysterio was then able to take control of the match and picked up the pinfall victory.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Famer named his son as his potential final opponent in WWE. He added that it could be a Mask vs. Hair match, with Dominik Mysterio's iconic mullet being on the line.

"That is a very good question, and a very hard one as well. I don't think I have an opponent in mind, but if I had to put all my marbles on the line, I wouldn't mind betting my mask against something big, something worth me winning for the very last time. I don't know who that is. I mean, would Dom put his hair on the line? Mask versus hair? Why not? Yeah, that might be a great option," he said.

Despite Dominik's loss at WrestleMania, The Judgment Day was still very successful at the biggest show of the year. Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain her Women's World Championship, and Damian Priest finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

