Dominik Mysterio has no idea "who the f**k" this legendary tag team is

WWE star and Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio, has no idea about the legendary tag team, The Rockers.

The Rockers were a tag team consisting of Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty. The duo debuted in 1985 and disbanded in 1992 in one of the most iconic heel turns of all time when Michaels hit Jannetty with the Sweet Chin Music in Brutus Beefcake's 'barbershop'.

Taking to Instagram, Mysterio reacted to a photo posted by his Judgment Day stablemate, JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace claimed that he and Mysterio have the best hair in professional wrestling since The Rockers. Reacting to this, Mysterio sent out a hilarious six-word message.

"Who the f**k are the rockers?" wrote Dominik

Check out a screengrab of Dominik's comment here.

Dutch Mantel was impressed by Dominik Mysterio's antics from WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio made a surprise appearance and reignited his feud with his father Rey Mysterio.

With Legado Del Fantasma and the Latino World Order banned from ringside, Mysterio assisted the LDF leader Santos Escobar in defeating the Hall of Famer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantel stated that he was impressed by Mysterio's actions and that he made the perfect heel.

"I loved that. Dominik Mysterio, he is a heel. He is a heel you enjoy. You feel like slapping him every time you see him. He's out there, he's an ultimate heel. Heels like that, you can beat him. And it doesn't hurt him. It actually helps him I think", said Mantel

Dominik had no clear direction leading up to WrestleMania XL, however, after reigniting his feud with Rey Mysterio, there is a possibility of bigger things to come in the feud between father and son. The Mysterios had faced off at WrestleMania 39 with Rey picking up the win over Dominik.

A potential multi-man tag team match involving Legado Del Fantasma and the Latino World Order could also take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Time will tell which direction WWE chooses to take with the storylines of the characters involved.

