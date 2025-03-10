Dominik Mysterio, Maxxine Dupri, Natalya & others react after newly crowned champion breaks silence after huge title win

Dominik Mysterio, Maxxine Dupri, and many other WWE stars have reacted to a two-time WWE champion winning a huge title. She discussed it in a recent social media post, and several prominent names shared their reactions.

Not only has a recently released WWE star returned to the ring, but she has already proven what she can do inside the squared circle with a huge win. She is now a champion. In her in-ring return, Indi Hartwell faced Aysha for the Renegades of Wrestling Women's Championship. She put on an impressive performance, leading to her title win.

In an Instagram post, Hartwell wrote that being a champion again in her home country of Australia just felt right.

"Being a champion in Australia again just feels right 🏆🇦🇺," the post's caption read.

Multiple WWE stars immediately reacted to the news. Dominik Mysterio, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and Cora Jade, among others, showered love on Hartwell by reacting or commenting on her post.

Some of the reactions of different stars can be seen below.

Dominik Mysterio and other WWE stars have expressed their love for the star (Image credit: Indi Hartwell's Instagram handle)

With Hartwell already having won a title so soon after leaving the global juggernaut, it remains to be seen if she can continue to impress wherever she goes. She definitely has the backing of her fellow stars.

