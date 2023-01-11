"Dominik Mysterio officially got over" - WWE Universe is loving The Judgment Day member's new look

Last year, Dominik Mysterio ended up in prison after he tried to attack his father on Christmas. He recently made his first appearance on WWE RAW since then and fans are loving Dominik's new look.

Dominik Mysterio shocked the entire world when he turned against his father Rey and Edge at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 and joined The Judgment Day. He later attacked his father alongside Rhea Ripley, who almost made the Master of 619 quit wrestling and leave WWE before Triple H offered to move him to SmackDown.

Last night, the WWE Universe got to hear from Dominik after he spent some time in prison after trying to attack Rey Mysterio at his house. However, fans ended up loving the bad guy even more after he came out with a new look. Check it out:

WWE @WWE

The prison life chose Dom



#WWERaw Dom didn't choose the prison lifeThe prison life chose Dom Dom didn't choose the prison lifeThe prison life chose Dom#WWERaw https://t.co/5dbmIzZfX6

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor be like Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor be like https://t.co/zmLbhc6Sk1

WrestlingDad101 @WrestlingDad101

You never go full vatos locos. #WWERaw #TheJudgmentDay Dominik Mysterio went full vato locos.You never go full vatos locos. Dominik Mysterio went full vato locos. You never go full vatos locos. 😂 #WWERaw #TheJudgmentDay https://t.co/CciBkqu7YU

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



I LOVE THIS!! 🤣



#WWERAW Dominik Mysterio ain't spent 24 hours behind bars and he thinks he's the second coming of Al Capone.I LOVE THIS!! 🤣 Dominik Mysterio ain't spent 24 hours behind bars and he thinks he's the second coming of Al Capone. I LOVE THIS!! 🤣 #WWERAW https://t.co/tdW5OerMt5

Jeff @JeffVsTheWorld Dominik Mysterio out here looking like a extra on Dangerous Minds🤣🤣🤣 Dominik Mysterio out here looking like a extra on Dangerous Minds🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wcuR4kPoxm

JL Rogue @JL_Rogue Dominik Mysterio is the best thing going in WWE lmao Dominik Mysterio is the best thing going in WWE lmao https://t.co/GQvIvrwqYV

NSAStevens @NSAStevens Dominik Mysterio getting that Vince push frfr Dominik Mysterio getting that Vince push frfr https://t.co/U2bZLikbtK

Spartaprime @Spartaprime jokes aside, its clear that Eddie Guerrero and Konnan (K-Dog) are a major influence on Dominik Mysterio. He totally looks up to his Uncles #WWERaw jokes aside, its clear that Eddie Guerrero and Konnan (K-Dog) are a major influence on Dominik Mysterio. He totally looks up to his Uncles #WWERaw https://t.co/MJLsTNLDrA

It will be interesting to see what's next for Dominik, he is currently still feuding with his father who is currently on the blue brand.

Dominik Mysterio helped The Judgment Day become the new number-one contender for the Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio has been a young but key factor in the progression of The Judgment Day on the red brand. After betraying his father, Dominik and Rhea Ripley made sure the Master of 619 left WWE RAW.

Upon joining the heinous stable, Dominik helped the members on numerous occasions. On RAW last night, the young star shared what happened to him when he went to prison.

Later in the night, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest entered the tag team turmoil match to determine the new number one contender for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

After eliminating three teams, Finn Balor got injured and was replaced by Dominik at the very last second. Dominik and Priest picked up the win against the Street Profits to become the number one contenders.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's run with The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

