Dominik Mysterio's 6-word message to Rhea Ripley on the anniversary of her vicious beatdown on him

Dominik Mysterio has reacted to the anniversary of Rhea Ripley's savage attack on him on RAW.

A year ago, Dominik was a babyface constantly targeted by the evil Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare was hell-bent on making the young Mysterio's life a living hell.

On the August 1, 2022, episode of WWE RAW, Ripley took things too far and locked Dominik Mysterio in a chokehold using her legs. On the first anniversary of the incident, Ripley took to Twitter and wished Dominik while posting a GIF highlighting the moment.

Dominik has now responded to Ripley's GIF with a heartfelt comment aimed at her. Check out his response below:

"Mi amor you changed my life…🥰🫠 @RheaRipley_WWE," he said.

Dominik Mysterio has flourished as a top heel with Rhea Ripley by his side

It goes without saying that aligning with Ripley and The Judgment Day proved to be the best decision of Dominik's career. He is currently the NXT North American Champion, and Ripley's interferences are helping him keep the belt on his shoulder.

Shortly after Dominik's NXT North American Title win over Wes Lee, Ripley said the following in a backstage interview:

"You're talking to greatness here. You're talking to my Latino Heat, 'Dirty Dom' himself. He's already surpassed his father, that deadbeat dad, and he's just gonna keep growing and growing, and he's gonna take over this business. Because he's part of the Judgment Day, and the Judgment Day, we run all of the WWE." [H/T WrestlingInc]

At NXT The Great American Bash 2023, Dominik faced Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat match contested for the North American Championship. Ripley's interference helped him successfully defend the belt and come out victorious in the end.

What do you think of Dominik Mysterio's rise to the top? Is he the best heel in all of WWE today? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.