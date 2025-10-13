  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio seemingly imitates active WWE icon during his entrance on RAW

Dominik Mysterio seemingly imitates active WWE icon during his entrance on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:56 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Dominik Mysterio now makes his entrance into every arena as a double-champion, with the Intercontinental Championship on one arm and the AAA Mega Championship on the other. He seemingly imitated a WWE icon in the process.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio was having quite the night on RAW. The crowd in Perth loved him, and during a backstage segment between Rusev and Penta, he avoided a confrontation with Rusev, who revealed to Penta that he is next in line for the Intercontinental title.

During his entrance in his match against Penta on RAW, Dominik Mysterio walked in with one title on his waist and the other wrapped around his stomach. However, when the introductions were being made, he would lift both titles up in the exact same way that Roman Reigns did during his reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This was, of course, referring to the period when Reigns used to have the WWE Championship on one arm and the Universal Title on the other. Paul Heyman used to walk with both titles, but there's nobody to do that for Dominik Mysterio.

He's all on his own, but that didn't seem to matter against Penta, just like it didn't matter when he faced AJ Styles. He managed to outsmart Styles numerous times, and he also played dirty when going up against Penta. Using his father's finisher, the 619, he would finish Penta and shove him out of the Intercontinental Title picture.

This means that Dominik vs Rusev is the next major Intercontinental title feud. Rusev has been seemingly unstoppable since returning to WWE, and his biggest win came at Clash in Paris against Sheamus, where he defeated his former League of Nations partner in an incredible match.

Dominik is scared out of his wits, but it will be interesting to see if he can outsmart Rusev.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

