Dominik Mysterio sends an emotional message to Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently sent an emotional message to Rhea Ripley on social media following the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Eradicator opened the April 15 episode of the red brand with a heartbreaking announcement. The Women's World Champion vacated her title after revealing she will be out of in-ring action due to an injury she picked up last week while she was ambushed by Liv Morgan in a backstage segment.

Rhea Ripley's onscreen partner Dominik Mysterio recently took to Instagram to send an emotional message to The Nightmare following her announcement on RAW. The former North American Champion posted a picture of himself sitting beside Ripley as he urged her to make a return soon:

"Come back soon mami. Sh*ts not the same already 🖤 #GraciasMami," wrote Mysterio.

You can check out "Dirty" Dominik's Instagram post below:

Dominik Mysterio opens up about his championship run

Dominik Mysterio won the North American Championship in July 2023 by defeating Wes Lee. The 27-tear-old lost the title to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy in September before winning it back after three days. The Judgment Day member eventually lost his title to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline in December last year.

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, Dominik Mysterio shed light on his rare experience of going to the developmental brand after he had been an integral part of the main roster. He further talked about his run as the NXT North American Champion:

"I started on the main roster and then came down to NXT and stayed down there for a while... I went down there to work with the younger talent, but some of them are older than me. To be able to go in there and mentor them, as weird as that sounds, it’s just cool man. I’m glad that Shawn Michaels was able to give me that trust to go down there and work with them for as long as I did. Because I’m pretty sure I wasn’t supposed to have that NXT North American Championship for that long. But I wasn’t gonna give it up. I feel like I had some of my best work down there, so I’m really proud of the work I did in NXT," he said.

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated heel characters in professional wrestling. However, it remains to be seen how he will fare in the absence of Rhea Ripley.

