Dominik Mysterio sends non-PG message to former WWE Champion after RAW

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the biggest heels on the WWE roster. Every time The Modern Day Latino Heat comes down the ramp, he receives outrageous boos from the crowd, often making it difficult for him to communicate.

The latest episode of RAW was no different. AJ Styles appeared and received an amazing response from the fans. However, before The Phenomenal One could interact more heartfully with the WWE Universe, Dominik Mysterio interrupted his promo alongside Carlito.

Before Dirty Dom could say anything, he faced deafening boos from the packed crowd. As usual, Mysterio set out to disrespect legends, but this did not sit well with Styles, who had perfect counters for the Judgment Day members. Their segment ended with The Phenomenal One landing the Phenomenal Forearm on Carlito’s face, while Dominik managed to slip away from the ring, barely escaping a beatdown.

Trending

Reacting to the overwhelming boos, Dominik Mysterio had a non-PG message for former WWE Champion AJ Styles. Dirty Dom posted a picture of himself with his hands over his ears on his Instagram account, irritated by the boos, and tagged Styles using a middle finger and old man emojis.

Dominik Mysterio shares his thoughts on his relationship with Logan Paul

Almost every superstar on the roster dislikes heel Dominik Mysterio, with very few stars liking Dirty Dom. One such superstar is Logan Paul. Speaking on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm, when Dominik was asked why Logan Paul likes him, Dirty Dom replied:

“I don't know why Logan loves me so much. I think it's because he saw potential in me when we had our first Mania together. I tagged with my deadbeat, and he was with Miz, and he saw something and thought, 'This kid is not happy,' and I wasn't. So I think he saw that," said Dominik.

With WrestleMania on the horizon and Dominik involved in a new angle, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Dirty Dom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback