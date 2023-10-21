Dominik Mysterio sends a non-PG message to Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul after their WWE Crown Jewel match is confirmed

WWE's next premium live event, Crown Jewel, is already stacked, with Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul adding to an already star-studded card. The two will clash for the United States Championship on November 4th in Saudi Arabia.

While most of the wrestling world is excited about this match, one man in particular isn't. Dominik Mysterio reacted negatively to the news of his dad's US Title bout against Paul being made official for Crown Jewel. He quote-tweeted WWE's post about it with a non-PG message for both men.

Dirty Dom called Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul "f***ing dorks" and used a GIF of Eric Cartman from South Park to make his point clear. He didn't hold back one bit.

Check out his message below:

"@LoganPaul @reymysterio F***ing dorks both of you guys suck," tweeted Dominik about Crown Jewel 2023.

It seems like despite being a heel now, Dominik still has beef with Paul from their feud in early 2022. The Maverick made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Logan Paul would love to form a tag team with Dominik Mysterio; is it possible after WWE Crown Jewel?

Maybe Dirty Dom's reaction is a swerve of sorts, making it seem that he hates Logan Paul as much as his dad. Could The Judgment Day member help the internet sensation win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel? It would undoubtedly form the world's most hated tag team.

Paul himself is interested in the idea. He admires Dominik Mysterio's ability to garner heel heat, and feels a potential tag team with him would do great. The Maverick spoke about this during an August episode of his Impaulsive podcast:

"(Dom) lifts the microphone to his mouth, and the whole arena, ‘Boo.’ He can’t cut a promo, and he plays on it, and it’s really working. They hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time. The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too," said Paul.

There's only one problem, aside from the fact that Dirty Dom apparently still hates him. Would Mami allow it? Rhea Ripley seems to be controlling Mysterio's entire world right now, so she will likely have a problem with Paul coming in and taking him away from her.

Would you like a potential Logan Paul-Dominik Mysterio tag team following Crown Jewel? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

