Dominik Mysterio sends a one-word message to WWE RAW star who threatened to smack him in the face

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took to Twitter to send a one-word message to a RAW star after the latter threatened to smack Dirty Dom in the face. The name in question is Monday Night RAW's commentator, Pat McAfee.

On the latest edition of WWE's red brand, Dominik locked horns with Gunther after talking trash to the latter last week. The Ring General dominated the match and obliterated The Judgment Day member before winning the bout via submission.

However, before the match began, Pat McAfee shouted that he would smack Dominik Mysterio in the mouth.

Dirty Dom has now taken to X to reply to McAfee's comments. The Judgment Day star posted a GIF of Conor McGregor and called the commentator a "d*rk.''

"@PatMcAfeeShow d*rk," Dominik tweeted.

Bill Apter believes WWE star Dominik Mysterio will leave Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said that he believes Dominik Mysterio might leave Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day after the latter's backstage reaction to him challenging Gunther.

Apter also mentioned that he believes Dirty Dom will possibly join forces with Andrade to become a member of the bad side of the Latino World Order.

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves [The] Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think, into another bad guy role for him."

Many fans want Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley to never split up. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Dirty Dom's future.

