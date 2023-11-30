Dominik Mysterio sends a two-word message to former WWE champion

The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio sent a two-word response to a former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion on social media.

After this week's NXT, Dirty Dom will put his North American Championship on the line against Wes Lee at Deadline on December 9, 2023. Lee defeated Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Cameron Grimes in a Fatal-4-Way match.

Young Mysterio also faced Randy Orton in a singles match on this week's Monday Night RAW. Dom was accompanied to the ring by fellow Judgment Day member JD McDonagh.

The 33-year-old star was seen wearing a neck brace since he ate an avalanche RKO from The Viper at Survivor Series WarGames. Given that McDonagh had suffered the wrath of Orton's vicious finisher, Dirty Dom was visibly concerned before his bout on RAW.

The Judgment Day member took to his Instagram stories and asked the North American Champion if everything was alright. Dominik Mysterio sent out a two-word message for the former WWE champion.

"Yeah dawg...," Dom wrote.

Check out the screenshot of the 26-year-old star's story below:

Dom's reply to JD McDonagh on Instagram.

38-year-old puts Dominik Mysterio on notice after WWE RAW

During Dom's one-on-one match against Randy Orton, The Judgment Day member's action got him into a problem. Midway through the match, rapper Jelly Roll, who sat by the ringside, shoved the NXT North American Champion.

While speaking on WWE RAW Exclusive, the 38-year-old spoke about his assist to the 14-time World Champion and why he stepped up for Orton. Jelly Roll also shared he would like to kick Dom Dom's a**.

“I hate to be this guy, but I feel like there’s a little unfinished business now. It makes me want to go lose a little weight and kick Dominik Mysterio’s a**," Roll said.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day member manages to retain his North American title against Wes Lee at the WWE NXT Deadline.

