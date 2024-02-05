Dominik Mysterio shares his thoughts on recent controversial WWE angle

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the most hated heel characters in the world of professional wrestling. The Judgment Day member recently shared his take on The Rock, seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot.

The American Nightmare shocked everyone on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown as he revealed he would not challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, despite his historic Royal Rumble win.

The former AEW star made way for The Rock instead, as the Hollywood star had an intense stare-down with Roman Reigns, potentially setting up a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

Following the controversial end to SmackDown, several names from the world of professional wrestling shared their take on the same. WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio also took to Twitter recently to share his thoughts. The former NXT North American Champion stayed in character and chose fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest over The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

Check out Dominik Mysterio's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio reveals why he does not wear a mask

During his interview with The West Sport alongside Rhea Ripley, Dirty Dominik stated he wanted to wear a mask initially. But since things happened so quickly for him, he could not. Mysterio further claimed to be too good-looking to wear a mask:

"Originally, I wanted to wear a mask. I wanted to do the whole Lucha traditional thing. But it all came so fast, especially with my debut match with Seth [Rollins]," he said.

Expand Tweet

Dirty Dom further referred to an Eddie Guerrero segment to point out that many Luchadores wear masks because they're not good-looking:

"And plus, I'm way too good-looking. A lot of Luchadors wear masks because they are not good-looking dudes. There is a vignette that Eddie Guerrero does back in WCW where someone stole his wallet. And he lines up every Luchadore in WCW and makes everyone take off their masks. His facial reactions to all these guys, he's scared because all these guys are hideous. And my dad included, and Dragon Lee. So that's a big reason why I don't wear a mask. I feel like I'm just the hair, and I'm good-looking. It takes away from it all."

Dominik has put in a lot of work in the past year and has become one of the most talked-about characters on the roster. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the 26-year-old superstar.

Would you like to see Dominik Mysterio win a title in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE