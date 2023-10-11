Dominik Mysterio wants to do one particular thing after being "fu*ked"

Following this week's episode of WWE NXT, Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to comment on his controversial loss to Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov, who won the NXT Championship at No Mercy 2023 by dethroning Carmelo Hayes, successfully defended the title against Mysterio on Tuesday. LA Knight, the special guest referee, officiated the match.

In the aftermath of his loss, Mysterio tweeted a GIF of Eric Cartman from the animated sitcom South Park, which hinted at his dinner plans.

"Well then, can we at least pull up here and get some dinner? Because I like to be wined and dined after being fu*ked," the GIF read.

Despite Rhea Ripley's efforts to interfere in the match, Trick Williams evened the odds in favor of Dragunov. Last week, Williams lost the North American Championship to Mysterio, just days after he won the title at No Mercy.

Vince Russo pointed out a major issue with Dominik Mysterio following Monday Night RAW

Dominik Mysterio accompanied JD McDonagh to ringside on this week's Monday Night RAW. The Irish Ace was in action against Drew McIntyre.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that during the Attitude Era, superstars were not allowed to stay ringside during a match.

"Chris, I’m gonna go back again today. There was a six-man elimination match on an Attitude Era show. It was the Nation of Domination vs. DX. So it was like Triple H, Road Dogg and Billy [Gunn] against D’Lo [Brown], Mark Henry, and I think the Godfather. So all the members of DX are out there, X-Pac is out there, Chyna is out there, and all the members of the Nation are out there, but before the match starts, what happens? Here comes Slaughter, and if you were not one of the six, he sent you to the back."

Russo further spoke about Mysterio accompanying McDonagh.

"Why in the god’s name is Dominik allowed to stand there? Does that make any sense to anybody? Like if Drew turned to the referee and just said, 'Why is he allowed to be here, send him to the back.' This is what I am talking about bro. That makes absolutely zero sense for that dude to be allowed there."

Dominik Mysterio has been appearing on both RAW and NXT. He has occasionally competed on SmackDown, as well.

