Dominik Mysterio, Zelina Vega, and several other WWE Superstars react to Maxxine Dupri's sassy update following RAW

Maxxine Dupri has had a rough few weeks on WWE RAW since it has become a storyline following her recently being booed at a live event.

Dupri has been training to become better in the ring after predominantly being used as a manager throughout her career. Candice LeRae's recent heel turn shone a spotlight on Dupri after fans believed she went too far by bringing up her deceased brother.

Following RAW, Maxxine has shared a sassy update showing how happy she was until her day was ruined by LeRae, who she refers to as a "poison pixie" which is her WWE nickname.

Several WWE Superstars have gone on to like the post whilst Indi Hartwell, Tiffany Stratton, and Zelina Vega have all sent her messages of encouragement.

Several WWE Superstars have also liked the post including Chelsea Green, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Shawn Spears, Mia Yim, Ava, and Natalya. This shows that Dupri has the backing of the locker room, even though wrestling fans have been quite harsh to her in recent weeks.

Several WWE Superstars are supporting Maxxine

Alpha Academy has no place at WrestleMania following WWE RAW

It's been a tough few weeks for Maxxine Dupri and Alpha Academy, while Dupri has been embarrassed and belittled by LeRae, the rest of her team has lost their hopes of being part of WrestleMania.

Chad Gable was unable to win the gauntlet match last week on RAW to secure his shot at Gunther, whilst Otis and Akira Tozawa couldn't find a way past The New Day to book a place in the Tag Team Championship match.

The whole group appears to be going through a rough patch and with WrestleMania just weeks away, it seems that all four stars could be set to miss the show.

Maxxine has some deep personal issues with Candice LeRae at the moment following her recent heel turn and the two women could find a way to be added to the WrestleMania card if their feud can heat up in time.

