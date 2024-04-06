"Don't blame him" - WWE Universe reacts to Solo Sikoa possibly sleeping at the Hall of Fame ceremony

The WWE Universe has reacted to Solo Sikoa possibly sleeping during the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Sikoa featured in the main event against Jey Uso. Unfortunately for The Enforcer, he lost via disqualification after interference by Jimmy Uso, who attacked his twin brother.

On X/Twitter, a photo of Sikoa quickly went viral where he was seen wearing shades. A large portion of the WWE Universe suggested that The Bloodline member was sleeping while wearing the shades.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

At the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony, Sikoa's Bloodline stablemate, Paul Heyman, was inducted into the prestigious club. Roman Reigns had the honor of inducting the Wiseman, who was the first inductee of the evening.

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa discussed his relationship with Paul Heyman

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are stablemates in The Bloodline. At Clash at the Castle 2022, Sikoa debuted on the main roster, helping Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

While speaking with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, Sikoa was asked about his relationship with Paul Heyman. The former NXT North American Champion stated that Heyman was like his uncle and discussed the latter's involvement with the Anoa'i family.

"He’s like my uncle, man. First of all, he’s been around my family for over 50 years. He’s been around Roman’s dad, he was around my dad. I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but my dad was one of the first Paul Heyman guys when they started in WCW because he was their manager. Now he’s with Roman and my brothers, and now with me. There’s a lot of things that he’s taught and is still teaching me," Solo Sikoa said.

Solo Sikoa is not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania XL. However, fans expect him to be present at ringside with The Bloodline and possibly interfere during Roman Reigns' title defense against Cody Rhodes on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

A victory for The Bloodline in the tag team match on Night One would implement "Bloodline Rules" when Rhodes challenges for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a rematch from last year's WrestleMania.

