"DON'T DISAPPOINT US TRIPLE H PLEASE" - Fans are convinced 39-year-old WWE star is winning the 2024 Men's MITB match

Fans believe a top WWE Superstar could be the frontrunner to win the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank match in July. The said performer is Sami Zayn, one of the most beloved talents on the company's roster.

The Underdog from The Underground recently returned from an injury. On this week's SmackDown, he took on Randy Orton in the qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous Premium Live Event. Zayn looked dejected following the loss, with fans wondering what was ahead for him.

Despite being a popular and revered name on the roster, the former Intercontinental Champion often falls short in matches with higher stakes. However, fans believe this could finally change later this year.

A Twitter user recently mentioned how Sami Zayn could win the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank match, which goes down in his home country of Canada on July 6. Some even requested WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H to book him well this time.

Fans were quick to react to the post, with most saying the 39-year-old deserved to climb up the ladder and unhook the briefcase for the first time in his career.

WWE veteran Vince Russo is not a fan of Sami Zayn

While Sami Zayn has his share of fans, Vince Russo might not be one of them.

Last month, on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo lambasted WWE's decision to have Zayn show up during the 30th number during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The WWE veteran added that the former NXT Champion was a "good little hand" and far from a main-event performer.

"I don't know what's worse bro, Sami Zayn at number 30 in the Rumble or Sami Zayn coming out here to book a main event at the end of the night. I don't know bro. Come on! The dude is a good little hand. That's what he is bro, that's his role. That's what any casual fan will tell you. When he came out 30th in the Rumble, then he comes out in this spot, and then he takes Drew McIntyre 25 minutes, come on guys. Like really, bro?"

With his loss on SmackDown, Zayn is now in a position where he could potentially miss WrestleMania 40 just a year after he headlined Night 1 of Mania 39.

