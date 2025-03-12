"Don't ever pull that sh*t" - Tiffany Stratton has an attitude problem, says her trainer; recalls incident before her WWE title run (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE. However, she apparently has an attitude problem, according to the veteran who trained her, Greg Gagne.

Tiffany has been steadily rising through the ranks in the Stamford-based promotion at a rather frenetic pace. Her run in NXT established her as a talent to watch out for, and she was promoted to the main roster early in 2024.

An alliance with Nia Jax helped her make her mark and win the WWE Money in the Bank contract, which she used to cash in on Nia herself to become the world champion in less than a year since her main roster debut.

Speaking about Tiffany on UnSKripted, Greg Gagne disclosed an incident that had allegedly occurred during her training days. He said:

"Man, did she have an attitude. Oh my God, what you see is what you get. She came in late one day, and I was just burning. (...) She was about 45 minutes late. And she came up, she got on the ring apron and she says, 'I am real tired. I am just gonna watch tonight.' I said 'You are not gonna watch anything, you are gonna march right out of here and go home, and you are done, and I am done with ya, so, get out.' So, she left for about 10 minutes, she came back in, and I said 'Are you ready to work?' 'Yes, yes.' I said 'Don't ever pull that sh*t with me again.'" [8:01 - 8:43]

Nevertheless, Greg Gagne has made it clear that he is very proud of what Tiffany has accomplished in WWE so far. It remains to be seen what is next for her down the line.

