"Don't get a dancing gimmick," "You will finally win a title" - Fans believe Triple H is pushing WWE RAW star with a new gimmick

Triple H has a monumental task for WWE RAW and SmackDown as he is booking matches for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, which is less than six weeks away. Fans believe Hunter is set to push Mustafa Ali and give him a new smile and dance gimmick moving forward.

Last year, Mustafa Ali returned to WWE RAW under the old regime and began feuding with Austin Theory for the United States Championship in a losing effort. Later, Ali suffered the same fate under the new regime as he feuded with Bobby Lashley for the same title and lost.

Last night, Mustafa Ali defeated Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on WWE RAW. After the match, Ali was seen smiling and uploaded a video of him dancing after his victory. Fans believe Triple H is giving him a dancing gimmick on the brand and pushing the former leader of RETRIBUTION.

Check out some of the reactions:

𝕯aremo Ten誰も天にいません @DaremoTen



Don't get a dancing gimmick.



But otherwise I got your back! This is only the beginning. @AliWWE Aliiii!Don't get a dancing gimmick.But otherwise I got your back! This is only the beginning. @AliWWE Aliiii!Don't get a dancing gimmick.But otherwise I got your back! This is only the beginning.

Jimmy Samad @j321ntiaga @AliWWE This new character is gonna be fun. Now give him back Go Hard as his theme music. @AliWWE This new character is gonna be fun. Now give him back Go Hard as his theme music.

Lyes Hamza @LyesLyes2003 @AliWWE i hope this year you will finally win a title @AliWWE i hope this year you will finally win a title

Fans drew comparisons to Ali's dance moves with superstars such as Seth Rollins and Alex Wright. It will be interesting to see where the former RETRIBUTION leader goes following his victory against Dolph Ziggler.

Vince Russo slams Triple H's booking of Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW

Last year, Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer and began rehiring superstars who were fired under the old regime, giving them a second chance on WWE RAW and SmackDown.

Last year, Mustafa Ali also made his return to the company after a hiatus but didn't get the push he deserved, according to fans. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former writer Vince Russo slammed Triple H for his booking of Ali. Check it out:

"This is not Ali. I doubt he’s laying out his own matches. I don’t think he’s got that kind of stroke. Bro, who’s this guy, Bronson Reed, Reed throws Ali in the chairs, looks like he killed him and I’m saying bro, that had to hurt."

He added:

"Those chairs are not worked, he did not know how he was gonna land, that had to hurt. They came back and he no sold it. How did he not get counted out after that? You just killed Bronson Reed. You just killed the dude. A 160-pound guy would be able to come back after that." [1:12:00 - 1:13:30]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Mustafa Ali following his win on WWE RAW.

