"Don't hire people who can't wrestle Triple H," "He does nothing" - WWE Universe doesn't want 35-year-old star to return

Triple H's WWE duties have expanded beyond his previous role as the creative head of the developmental brand over the past year. Crown Jewel 2023 is around the corner, and former WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury spoke about his potential return. However, fans do not want him to return to the promotion.

Earlier this year, Triple H brought several celebrities into the promotion for matches against current WWE Superstars. Fans got to witness the likes of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny feuding and competing against some of the top talents in the industry at the time.

Recently, Tyson Fury spoke about potentially returning to WWE under Triple H's regime and will most likely step inside the squared circle. Fans were not pleased by the news as they did not want the 35-year-old star to return to the promotion and compete.

The WWE Universe is not interested in a run from Tyson Fury inside the squared circle, especially after his last match with the promotion. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the company for a match in the near future.

What did Tyson Fury do in WWE under Triple H and Vince McMahon's creative leadership?

In 2019, Tyson Fury made his jump to the promotion and joined Vince McMahon's old regime. Fans were excited to see what Fury could bring into the world of sports entertainment. Management gave Fury special attention during his time with the promotion.

In 2019, Braun Strowman started his feud with Tyson Fury in the leadup to Crown Jewel. The two heavyweights finally met inside the squared circle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the match disappointed fans across the globe. Tyson Fury won the bout after Braun Strowman was counted out.

The match lasted less than 10 minutes, and fans didn't enjoy the clash between the two heavyweights. Later, Fury appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and aligned with The Monster Among Men to take on The B-Team before vanishing from the product.

Under Triple H's new regime, Tyson Fury made only one appearance when the company went to the United Kingdom for Clash at the Castle 2022. He knocked out Austin Theory and closed the event singing alongside Drew McIntyre.

