"Don't do it Hunter," "It's over" - Fans react to Roman Reigns possibly breaking WWE Hall of Famer's record

Roman Reigns has changed the landscape of WWE ever since he ditched The Big Dog gimmick and became the one and only Tribal Chief. However, the length of his title reign has often been questioned by fans, and they recently reacted to the possibility of Reigns breaking Hulk Hogan's record of 1474 days as champion.

In 2020, Roman Reigns did the unthinkable when he turned heel for the first time in nearly a decade and aligned with Paul Heyman during the Pandemic Era. A week after his return, he became the Universal Champion for the second time when he defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

The same title reign has now crossed over 1100 days and it's evident that there's no stopping The Tribal Chief. The WWE Universe recently reacted to a post about Roman Reigns breaking Hulk Hogan's record of staying champion for over 1474 consecutive days.

Check out some of the reactions below:

There have been largely negative reactions to this, as it would mean that The Tribal Chief has to stay champion until next year's SummerSlam. Fans believe the reign should rightfully end at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns hasn't defended his title since WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this year, The Bloodline started to crumble before our very eyes when Sami Zayn left the group and sacrificed himself for Kevin Owens. Zayn's selfless act caused cracks in the stable and Jey started to question his own choices.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens later decided to team up to take The Bloodline down for good by going after The Usos. In the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1, they defeated Jimmy and Jey for the titles.

After Mania, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso eventually left the stable and went to war against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in London. After the duo emerged victorious against their relatives, Jey challenged The Tribal Chief at WWE's Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit.

However, Jimmy turned on his own brother which caused Jey to leave the drama and the company for good. Currently, The Tribal Chief has no challengers and no premium live event appearances scheduled till at least October 2023.

