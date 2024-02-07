"Don't let Bret Hart see that" - WWE fans believe Ilja Dragunov "probably requested" bizarre spot on recent show

WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov retained his title after a tough fight against Trick Williams at Vengeance Day 2024. The Mad Dragon appeared on Tuesday night to take a hard hit from a fellow NXT Superstar, leaving many fans in awe.

The latest episode of NXT saw The Mad Dragon appear to call out Carmelo Hayes. Instead, Dijak answered his call and made his case for a NXT Championship match.

The two got into a war of words, leading to Dijak punching Ilja in the face. A slow-motion video of the spot was posted by a fan on X/Twitter, showing how Dragunov took the punch to his forehead.

Fans were surprised by the bizarre spot that saw a star shoot punch at the other. Many took to X/Twitter to react to the interaction.

Check out what fans had to say about the spot involving Ilja Dragunov and Dijak:

The fact that Ilja Dragunov took the punch and got back up quickly had many WWE fans surprised.

Many fans found the slow-motion video even more impactful than the normal one.

Others think Dijak would have hurt himself, delivering the thunderous punch to Ilja's forehead.

Some found it the perfect time to bring WWE legend Bret Hart's name into the conversation.

Dijak was attacked by Joe Gacy during his match against The Mad Dragon later in the night. The attack allowed Ilja to finish off his opponent after a very good match.

Ilja Dragunov could move to the WWE main roster soon

Many fans are waiting to see Ilja Dragunov perform on WWE's main roster. The Mad Dragon is among the best and most popular superstars on the developmental brand.

WWE will host the NXT Stand & Deliver show on the Road to WrestleMania 40. The event could finally see Dragunov lose his NXT Championship if the creative team has bigger plans for him.

The Mad Dragon could move to the main roster after WrestleMania 40, especially if Gunther retains his Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows. The two men have an interesting history, and it would be entertaining to see them have a rivalry for the coveted title before The Ring General eventually loses it.

