"Don’t let Randy Orton see this"- Fans react to Soulja Boy's photo with former WWE Champion

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 17, 2023 17:26 IST
Randy Orton (left); Soulja Boy (right)

Fans are having a field day over Randy Orton's former real-life rival Soulja Boy's latest picture with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In early 2021, The Viper engaged in a heated feud with American rapper Soulja Boy. The feud stemmed from Soulja Boy's comments, making fun of the fact that WWE is scripted. The duo had a profanity-filled back-and-forth on Twitter for a while.

Soulja Boy recently shared a picture with someone Randy Orton has immense respect for: WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The photo received a bunch of responses from WWE fans, as can be seen below:

Don’t let Randy Orton see this 😭😂 twitter.com/souljaboy/stat…
@TheEnemiesPE3 We still need that one on one 😂
@TheEnemiesPE3 Randy Vs Soulja boy with Austin as Refree
@souljaboy Would love for Randy to react to this
@souljaboy Iconic moment right here
@souljaboy Definitely was my fav😁
@souljaboy I bet you won’t talk crazy to him 🍻🤣
@souljaboy Steve Austin baby lol
@souljaboy You got to finally meet @RandyOrton next
@souljaboy Still scared of Randy Orton tho!
Y'all remember when this dude used to beef with Randy Orton😭😭😭😭‼️‼️‼️🔥🔥 twitter.com/souljaboy/stat…

Months after his feud with Randy Orton, Soulja Boy stated that he likes WWE

In an interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, Soulja Boy made some surprising comments. He stated that Orton had the right to say what was on his mind, and added that he had to defend himself. Soulja Boy then mentioned how he used to be a big fan of the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin back in the day.

"I said what I said about the WWE, he has a right to speak on how he feels, so I can’t knock him for that, but i’m gonna defend myself," he said. "People know I like the WWE. Back in the day, with Stone Cold and The Rock, at the end of the day, I said what I said. I’m not gonna take it back." (H/T SE Scoops)
youtube-cover

Orton has been away from in-ring action for almost a year at this point. He suffered an injury last year and has been out of action ever since. There's no set date yet for Orton's potential WWE return, and his fans have been anxiously waiting to see him back on WWE TV.

How do you think Randy Orton would react to Soulja Boy's picture with Stone Cold Steve Austin? Let us know in the comments!

