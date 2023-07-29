"Don’t make me get the chair" "Nobody asked you" - WWE Universe reacts to Bayley's two-word tweet to former superstar

WWE star Bayley recently took to Twitter to send a two-word message to Kairi, formerly known as Kairi Sane during her time in the company.

The Japanese superstar left WWE three years ago. During her time in the company, she was part of a tag team with Asuka, known as The Kabuki Warriors. She actually defeated The Role Model in her last match.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley mocked her former colleague by claiming that nobody cared about her exit from WWE.

In reaction to this tweet, a portion of the WWE Universe put the former SmackDown Women's Champion on blast for her tweet.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users claimed that The Role Model tends to miss Kairi, who has been busy focusing on her career in Japan.

マーク @frank_c_lantro Is it me or is this kinda foreshadowing a return from Kairi soon? Or am I just delusional because I miss Kairi? twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/s…

Following her WWE departure, Kairi Sane started competing under World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

After a string of matches under Stardom, Kairi competed in NJPW where she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event of Historic X-Over to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, she defended her title against Tam Nakano before starting a feud with the debuting Mercedes Mone. At NJPW Battle in the Valley, Mone defeated Kairi to become the new IWGP Women's Champion.

What was Bayley's recent request to Judgment Day members?

Bayley recently took to Twitter to send a message to Judgment Day member Damian Priest, as she had a special request for him and Dominik Mysterio.

In a recent tweet, Priest claimed that he and Mysterio have the "Ready To Rumble 2: Get Ruled" movie script ready. In response to this, The Role Model wrote:

"I want in"

Priest followed up with a response to the same, as he wrote:

"Say less"

Bayley is currently working on the blue brand of SmackDown where she is feuding with Shotzi. A few weeks ago, she alongside Damage CTRL stablemate Iyo Sky, decided to cut the hair of Shotzi, who eventually returned with a new haircut.

A singles match between The Role Model and her arch-rival could potentially take place at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. The match is yet to be confirmed.

