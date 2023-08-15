"Don't do this to me"- Fans react to four-time WWE Champion reportedly retiring on the upcoming edition of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Edge is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. However, the Hall of Famer could reportedly wrestle in his last match on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, and fans are not ready to see the beloved performer hang his boots.

The Rated-R Superstar talked about his retirement last year during the company's tour of Canada, where he addressed his home crowd of Toronto after main eventing RAW against Damian Priest. After defeating The Judgment Day star, Edge mentioned that he plans to retire in August 2023 after performing in front of his home crowd.

The same was iterated in a recent report, according to which the Hall of Famer's trainer stated that the WWE star would compete in his last match on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. The news spread like wildfire in the wrestling community, with many shocked to learn that Friday could be the last time they see the Rated_R Superstar in action.

Fans' reaction to Edge potentially hanging up his boots on Friday!

Edge will face Sheamus on WWE SmackDown

Edge is among the greatest superstars to have stepped inside the squared circle. While reportedly wrestling his last match on the upcoming SmackDown is somewhat 'anti-climatic,' the Hall of Famer will be wrestling Sheamus, who has significantly impacted his career.

The match was set up last Friday, where The Rated-R Superstar credited Sheamus for helping him make a return in 2020 before stating his desire to face the Celtic Warrior in a first-time-ever match.

Edge has not wrestled much in the last few months. His last outing to the squared circle came earlier this month when he defeated Grayson Waller in a singles match. The Rated-R Superstar has competed in just two matches since getting drafted to SmackDown earlier this year.

Edge sent shockwaves through the wrestling fraternity at Royal Rumble 2020 when he made his full-time in-ring return after retiring in 2011. While the WWE Hall of Famer has not won any championships in his second stint with the company, he has been a part of some memorable feuds.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here