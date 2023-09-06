"Don't do this to me," "It's not even close" - WWE fans divided over Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley

WWE fans recently took to Twitter as they debated which faction leader was better: The Bloodline's Roman Reigns or The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

The Bloodline was one of the dominant factions in the pro wrestling business for years until their recent implosion. Despite The Usos' exit, the group's leader, Reigns, is still ruling WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day, seemingly led by Ripley, has emerged as one of the most decorated stables in the company, with all its members currently holding championship gold.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter handle recently asked fans whether Reigns was a better faction leader or Rhea Ripley.

"The better leader? Rhea or Roman?" SK Wrestling asked on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans quickly noticed the post and seemed divided on who they thought was the better leader between The Tribal Chief and The Eradicator.

One fan was in a difficult spot as they couldn't pick a side.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that Rhea Ripley was undoubtedly the better leader.

Expand Tweet

A viewer chose The Eradicator because they thought Roman Reigns was a manipulative leader.

Expand Tweet

One fan believed there was no one above The Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

Another fan believed Roman Reigns was better as they thought The Judgment Day didn't have a leader.

Expand Tweet

One fan mentioned Roman Reigns had accomplished more than Rhea Ripley, but that didn't mean he was a better leader than The Eradicator. They also wrote that Ripley emerged as a wise leader when her stablemates were not on the same page.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns' Bloodline is in shambles, while Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day is still going strong in WWE

The Bloodline saga has produced numerous compelling angles and matches over the past few years. All of the wrestlers involved in the storyline, including The Usos, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and, of course, Roman Reigns, have played a massive role in the faction's success.

However, at the moment, The Bloodline is in shambles, with only Heyman and Sikoa left on The Tribal Chief's side. On the other hand, Rhea Ripley has managed to keep The Judgment Day together despite the issues between Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

As mentioned above, all members of the RAW stable now hold titles. Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Balor & Priest are the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Which faction do you think has the better leader in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena