"Don't pay a single penny to the quitter," "Triple H shouldn't sign a crybaby" - WWE Universe reacts to a recent report on 31-year-old star

WWE has drastically changed over the years under Triple H's leadership following Vince McMahon's retirement. However, fans raised some valid points after discovering a new report where the 31-year-old star's asking price was reportedly stated to be higher than that of a popular star in the promotion.

A new report recently stated that Sasha Banks' (aka Mercedes Mone) asking price for a new contract was higher than before and a lot more than the extension Charlotte Flair signed a while back with WWE. The report shocked fans across the globe, and it also lit up hope amongst fans for a Royal Rumble return.

The WWE Universe reacted over this report and believes that the promotion should give Banks whatever she asks for to return. However, some fans have raised valid points and genuine concern over the amount for a star that previously had issues with the company.

Some fans are concerned about the possible return and believe that The Boss might pull off the same stunt if she isn't creatively satisfied with the promotion under Triple H's new regime after signing a bigger deal than before.

Moreover, fans pointed out that Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair have worked under the same creative and exceeded expectations. Hence, these superstars rightly deserve more pay than Sasha Banks, who walked out of the promotion.

Triple H spoke about Sasha Banks' potential return ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

In May 2022, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the promotion while they were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on Monday Night RAW. The creative differences were the reason to leave the company under the old regime.

It's been over a year with Triple H's new regime and Sasha Banks is nowhere to be seen after she lost in the finals to Willow Nightingale. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Triple H spoke about Banks while promoting WWE Clast at the Castle 2022:

"Time will tell, yeah time will tell. Yeah, i think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication it's not a difficult process but it can be a process right and you have to go through the process."

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone returns to the promotion under Triple H's new regime.

What are your thoughts on Sasha Banks' reported asking price for return? Sound off in the comments section below.