"Don't play victim to sh*t you started" - Jade Cargill calls out 37-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to call out a popular 37-year-old star ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Cargill is currently involved in a heated feud with Naomi.

Jade Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 and revealed that Naomi was behind the attack on her last November. Since then, the two stars have been going after each other on the weekly edition of SmackDown. On the March 21 edition of the blue brand, The Glow once again attacked The Storm, costing the latter her match against Liv Morgan. Last week, Naomi brutally assaulted Cargill's friends, Mia Yim and B-Fab, but fled the scene as soon as Jade came out.

The Storm recently took to her Instagram Stories to send a message to Naomi. Cargill uploaded a quote directed at The Glow, asking her to stop playing the victim on TV.

"Don't play victim to sh*t you started and then go give the world a sob story," the post read.

WWE legend Booker T is a fan of Naomi turning heel

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he loved that the Triple H-led creative team changed Naomi's character.

The Hall of Famer added that he believed The Glow's new persona would help her reach new heights in WWE.

"No, I love it [Naomi as a heel]. It's something I've been thinking about, you know, she needed for quite some time. I said when she left the company and then came back to the company, and she was still the same person kinda threw me off a little bit. But this change, right here, definitely is something I feel like is gonna give her a lot more wind to actually get some work done. That's gonna put her in position to work with a lot of different people," he said.

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Jade Cargill and Naomi's feud going forward.

